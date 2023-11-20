Ashtead warns on profit after ‘quiet hurricane season’ and Hollywood strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ashtead warns on profit after ‘quiet hurricane season’ and Hollywood strikes

By Press Association
Ashtead has warned over profits (Alamy/PA)
Ashtead Group has warned earnings are set to miss previous guidance after it was impacted by fewer natural disasters and the Hollywood writers’ strike.

The FTSE 100 equipment rental firm saw shares slide by as much as 15% after the markets opened in London.

In the downbeat trading update, the London-based firm said revenues over the three months to October 31 were hampered by “lower levels of emergency response activity”.

Need for some of its equipment was affected by a “significantly quieter hurricane season than seen in recent years and fewer naturally occurring events”, such as wildfires, which it said continued into November.

Ashtead also blamed weakness on the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

It said the industrial action “significantly” weighed on its film and TV business after its persisted longer than expected, while its US and UK business renting into the sector were also affected.

The company said the effects of this also continued into November.

It told shareholders that both group and US rental revenues are now predicted to grow by between 11% and 13% in for the year. It had previously guided towards a range of 13% to 16%.

The slowdown in growth meant its earnings for the current full year are set to be between 2-3% below market expectations, it added.

The company said: “Despite these one-off events impacting the current financial year, our end markets in North America remain robust, supported in the US by an increasing number of mega projects and recent legislative acts.

“This, combined with the substantial structural growth opportunities that we see for the business, enables the board to look to the future with confidence.”