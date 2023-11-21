Iceland brings back Festive Pie as consumers prepare for ‘cutback Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iceland brings back Festive Pie as consumers prepare for ‘cutback Christmas’

By Press Association
The Festive Pie was last sold by Iceland four years ago (Iceland/PA)
Iceland has brought back its Festive Pie after four years as consumers prepare for “cutback Christmas” and more than two-thirds worry about being able to afford a turkey.

The pie, which costs £3 for a pack of two weighing 400g, is filled with an entire Christmas dinner of turkey, sprouts, cranberries, smoked bacon, peas, carrots, stuffing and a pig in blanket, all wrapped in shortcrust pastry and topped with a puff pastry lid.

Iceland last sold the pie four years ago but said it had brought it back this year “by popular demand”.

Andrew Staniland, group buying director at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: “Since we launched the Festive Pie in 2019, we have been inundated with customers asking for its return, so we’re delighted to bring it back this year.

“An entire Christmas dinner encased in puff pastry. What’s not to love? Perfect for those who want an alternative value Christmas dinner, we are already seeing shoppers stock up.”

Iceland said trends data suggested increasing numbers of people were searching for alternative Christmas dinners this year.

A survey for the supermarket last month found almost half of consumers (48%) are worried about affording food shops this Christmas.

Two-thirds (67%) are worried about affording a turkey while 31% said they will be inviting fewer people to Christmas dinner due to the cost.

The poll found 65% thought supermarkets should be doing more to support customers this Christmas, with 64% wanting to see discounts and offers, and 40% agreeing that bonus card and savings point schemes would help to relieve the season’s financial pressures.

Their concerns come as households are set to learn on Thursday that their energy bills will rise again from January as hopes for relief from the cost-of-living crisis are put on hold.

According to the most recent Barclays spending report, 36% of consumers expect this Christmas will be more expensive than the last and 21% are concerned about keeping up with costs during the festive period.

Some 37% say they expect to spend less on Christmas gifts this year, just 13% anticipate spending more and 18% have started buying presents to spread out the cost, while 14% have spoken to loved ones to make a mutual agreement to cut back on gift-giving.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults for Iceland between October 30 and November 1.