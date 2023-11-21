UK stock markets languish after Bank chief tempers hopes of inflation fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK stock markets languish after Bank chief tempers hopes of inflation fall

By Press Association
A downbeat investor mood swept across UK stock markets on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A downbeat investor mood swept across UK stock markets on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A downbeat investor mood swept across UK stock markets on Tuesday ahead of policymakers meeting in the US and following a gloomy inflation outlook from the Bank of England’s governor.

London’s FTSE 100 languished with gambling giants Entain and Flutter Entertainment among the day’s biggest fallers.

The blue-chip index moved 14.37 points lower or 0.19%, to close at 7,481.99.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s conference are due to be released this evening and investors will be watching for further evidence that higher interest rates are working and inflation is on its way down for the world’s largest economy.

It comes after a series of remarks from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey over the UK inflation threat.

On Monday evening, he declared it “much too early” to say inflation has been beaten, and too early to start talking about cutting rates.

And on Tuesday, Mr Bailey warned that financial markets may be “underestimating” the persistence of inflation as the Bank continues in its mission to return it to 2%.

David Morrison, senior market analyst for Trade Nation, said: “Central bankers everywhere seem anxious to dial back expectations that the next move in interest rates will be down.

“While (the Monetary Policy Committee’s) forecasts for year-end inflation look like being a tad better than expected, they insist that there’s still work to be done and further tightening can’t be ruled out, as inflation risk remains to the upside.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax slipped by just 0.01% while France’s Cac dipped by 0.26%.

Over in the US, trading got off on the back foot with the S&P 500 down by 0.3% and Dow Jones down by 0.25% by the time European markets closed.

The pound continued its ascent, moving up by 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.2537, and rising by about 0.5% against the euro to 1.1474.

The Capita website
Shares in Capita were boosted after the firm said it was cutting jobs as part of a new cost-cutting drive (Alamy/PA)

In company news, shares in Capita were given a boost after the outsourcing giant revealed it was initiating a big cost-cutting drive, including by shedding up to 900 jobs.

The company said the plans would make about £60 million worth of yearly savings from the first quarter of 2024. It will shortly launch consultations with employees to begin the rounds of redundancies.

The bad news for workers became good news for cost-conscious shareholders and its share price moved 7.3% higher at close.

Elsewhere, shares in AO World dipped despite the online electricals retailer hiking its full-year earnings as its own cost-cutting actions bore fruit.

The firm revealed it returned to profit in the first half of the financial year, after taking action to ditch unprofitable products which it said impacted sales figures for the period.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Coca-Cola HBC, up 87p to 2,176p, JD Sports Fashion, up 5.5p to 144.6p, Admiral Group, up 70p to 2,692p, National Grid, up 17p to 1,037p, and Reckitt Benckiser Group, up 78p to 5,406p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG Group, 8.15p to 155.45p, Ocado Group, down 28.8p to 567p, Entain, down 27.6p to 831.6p, Segro, down 21.8p to 809.4p, and Land Securities Group, down 16p to 639.8p.