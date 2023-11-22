Pepsi and Robinsons maker Britvic says sales are steady despite price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pepsi and Robinsons maker Britvic says sales are steady despite price hikes

By Press Association
Britvic makes several brands of soft drink, including J2O (Britvic/PA)
Britvic makes several brands of soft drink, including J2O (Britvic/PA)

The company behind Pepsi and Robinsons has said the average price of one of its drinks rose by more than a 10th in the last year, but customers were still buying.

Britvic said it sold 1.75 billion litres of drinks in Great Britain in the year to the end of September.

The small drop – just 2.3% – came as the business faced wetter and windier weather in July and August.

Until then sales had held up well despite prices increasing during the year.

Britvic said that the average price per litre of one of its drinks had risen 10.6% to 67.9p during the year.

It came as households faced the highest inflation rates in around 40 years.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Businesses hiked prices as their own costs rose.

“We have demonstrated that our portfolio of trusted brands has been able to take and hold significant price, with very limited volume impact,” the business said.

For Britvic, the costs of its sales grew by almost £100 million to £1.05 billion globally during the 12 months.

Revenue held up well as a result of price hikes, growing from £1.62 billion to £1.75 billion, while pre-tax profit fell from £175.1 million to £156.8 million.

Britvic makes own-brand products, including Tango, J2O, and Fruit Shoot, as well as PepsiCo brands including 7UP, Lipton Ice Tea and Pepsi in Great Britain and Ireland.

It is the biggest seller of branded still soft drinks and the second-biggest branded carbonated drinks company in the Great Britain.

“Our portfolio of family-favourite brands and focus on great tasting, healthier drinks offer both quality and value at affordable prices,” chief executive Simon Litherland said.

“We have continued to invest across our supply chain, adding capacity and upgrading technology, while also building our brands and portfolio, including the acquisitions of Extra Power in Brazil and Jimmy’s Iced Coffee in Great Britain.

“Looking ahead, we have clear strategic priorities for 2024 and an exciting programme of marketing and innovation launches coming to market.”