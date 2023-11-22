Record number of businesses close across the UK – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Record number of businesses close across the UK – ONS

By Press Association
The business ‘death rate’ – the percentage of active businesses that closed – rose to 11.8% last year (PA)
A record number of businesses closed across the UK last year, official figures have shown.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also reveals that the so-called business death rate surpassed the “birth rate” of new businesses being founded in 2022 for the first time since 2010.

The figures show 345,000 businesses across the UK shut their doors in 2022 – a 5% increase on the 328,000 that closed in 2021, and the highest figure since records began in 2002.

Meanwhile, 337,000 new businesses began trading nationwide in 2022 – down from 364,000 the year before.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) blamed the increase in business closures on the cost-of-living crisis, the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and emerging from the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there were 2.9 million active businesses in the UK last year. It meant the business “death rate” – the percentage of active businesses that closed – rose to 11.8%.

The “birth rate” fell from 12.4% to 11.5%, meaning last year was the first year since 2010 that more businesses closed than were created.

Roger Barker, director of policy and corporate governance at the IoD, said: “2022 was a difficult year for UK businesses, as they emerged out of the restrictions of the pandemic and straight into the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Transport and storage businesses particularly struggled, with the highest death rate at 23.8%, almost double any other industry.

Mr Barker blamed “higher business costs and declining disposable income”.

Information and communication businesses had the second highest death rate at 13.6%, while accommodation and food services, and retail industries had the joint-third highest at 12.8%.

However, information and communication also had a higher percentage of high-growth businesses than any other industry.

A high-growth business is defined as a firm where the average annual growth in the number of employees surpasses 20% over a three-year period.

London had the highest birth rate at 12.7%, while the East Midlands had the highest death rate at 13.2%.

But Northern Ireland businesses were the most robust, with just 8.2% closing last year – no other region had a death rate below 10%.

Northern Ireland also had the highest rate of businesses surviving five years at 49%.

George Dibb, head of the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, said the data was a “potential warning sign for the British economy with more companies going out of business than started up for the first time in 2022 since the tail end of the financial crisis”.

“Whilst this isn’t unexpected – high energy costs combined with the end of pandemic support schemes would always see a rise in company closures – it might signify that greater business support would have maintained higher economic activity.”

He added: “The only regions with above average high-growth firms are London and the South East. If we want to reduce regional economic inequality and ‘level up’, we need to see more of these booming companies in every part of the country.”