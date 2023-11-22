Pound slips as UK growth forecasts downgraded and oil prices plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pound slips as UK growth forecasts downgraded and oil prices plunge

By Press Association
The pound has fallen and London’s FTSE 100 slipped further as oil prices plunged (John Stillwell/PA)
The pound has fallen and London’s FTSE 100 slipped further as oil prices plunged (John Stillwell/PA)

The pound has fallen and London’s FTSE 100 slipped further as oil prices plunged, and downgraded forecasts for the UK economy accompanied the Chancellor’s autumn statement on Wednesday.

The UK’s top share index dropped slightly with energy giants and banks among the biggest fallers of the day.

The FTSE 100 moved 12.48 points lower, or 0.17%, to close at 7,469.51.

NatWest’s share price dipped after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed the Government was considering selling its stake in the bank to members of the public through a retail share sale.

The Government wants to get rid of its shareholding by 2026 and said the sale could be a chance to bring in everyday investors.

Meanwhile, new projections from the fiscal watchdog predict the UK economy will grow slower then previous thought for the next three years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 0.6% this year, having previously predicted a decline, before growing slower than earlier forecasts between 2024 and 2026.

The pound dipped by more than 0.6% against the US dollar to 1.248, and sterling was down by around 0.2% against the euro to 1.1463.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Given the latest forecasts from the OBR, Houdini Hunt might be able to boast that the UK has narrowly escaped recession, but the economy faces deteriorating growth prospects.

“The difficulties facing the UK have overshadowed the Chancellor’s giveaways. Inflation is projected to fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, but the economy will still struggle to bust out of the clutches of stagflation.

“The FTSE 100 has remained in negative territory, the energy giants weighed down by a lower oil price, and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 has lost a bit of ground.

“The pound has dipped below 1.25 US dollars as investors assess sluggish forecasts for the economy, and the dollar gains a bit more muscle.”

It was a stronger session for markets outside the UK, with Germany’s Dax climbing 0.36% and France’s Cac 40 up 0.47%.

In New York, the S&P 500 was up 0.45% and Dow Jones up 0.5% by the time European markets closed.

The price of Brent crude oil dropped by 3.66% to 79.43 US dollars per barrel.

Kingfisher will give an update on its trading
Kingfisher tumbled to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the B&Q owner downgraded its profit outlook for the second time in two months (Rui Vieira/PA)

In company news, shares in Kingfisher tumbled to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the owner of B&Q downgraded its profit outlook for the second time in two months.

The company has faced falling DIY sales across its Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France, and sales were lower in other European markets including Poland.

Unusually warm autumn weather was cited as one factor for a delayed start to insulation, plumbing and heating sales.

Kingfisher’s share price fell by 7% at close.

Shares in Johnson Matthey were also given a boost after the chemicals manufacturer said it was on track to make £150 million in yearly savings by 2025, after revealing it was shedding about 600 jobs across its support functions.

The firm said it was transforming “at pace” in efforts to simplify the business and reduce costs, as well as focusing on being a global energy transition company.

Investors were optimistic about the update despite falling profits and the adverse impact on workers.

Its share price closed 5% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sage Group, up 132.8p to 1,130p, Entain, up 49.2p to 880.8p, JD Sports, up 5.75p to 150.35p, BT, up 4.4p to 122.45p, and Halma, up 45p to 2,123p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, down 16.1p to 214.5p, Rolls-Royce, down 5.5p to 237.5p, BP, down 10.4p to 466.15p, Shell, down 56.5p to 2,556.5p, and Glencore, down 8.05p to 448.95p.