Sought-after coins going under the hammer in Royal Mint auction

By Press Association
A Royal Mint Queen’s Beasts coin. The Mint is holding an auction of sought-after coins (Royal Mint/PA)
An auction of valuable and sought-after coins is being held by the Royal Mint.

Collectors will have the opportunity to bid for a gold proof Kew Gardens 50p, estimated at £5,000 to £6,000 and a Queen’s Beasts one kilo gold coin, which could fetch as much as £90,000.

The Kew Gardens 50p is a highly desirable coin, due to its scarcity in circulation and as a commemorative coin. The coin features a design celebrating the botanical garden, depicting the pagoda at Kew with a decorative leafy climber twining in and around the tower. A total of 629 Kew Garden gold proof 50p coins were minted in 2009.

The Queen’s Beasts coin pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II and features the 10 beasts side-by-side in a single design.

The design takes its inspiration from the 10 stone statues which lined the late Queen’s route to Westminster Abbey at her Coronation in 1953.

A Kew Gardens gold coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Only 16 of these coins were created by the Royal Mint and the one being auctioned is estimated to sell for in the region of £80,000 to £90,000.

With over 300 lots up for sale, each coin as part of the Royal Mint’s latest auction has been authenticated and valuated by the Mint’s team of numismatic experts.

Bidding will be available until December 3 and collectors can submit their bid by visiting the Royal Mint’s website.

Lucy Mackenzie, director of collector services said: “Over recent years the Royal Mint has successfully expanded into auctions, offering rare and coveted coins which have been sourced by our team of experts. This month we will host our largest auction to date, offering collectors around the world the chance to own a piece of British history, authenticated by the original maker of UK coins.”

Since being set up in 2018, the Royal Mint’s Collector Services Business Division continues to experience significant growth in the UK and internationally, the Mint said.

The Mint hosted its first auction in 2021, offering one-of-a-kind trial pieces to collectors.

Collectors can also submit coins to the Royal Mint auctions by contacting its collector services team.