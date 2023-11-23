Jet2 hit by wildfires and flooding but profit soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jet2 hit by wildfires and flooding but profit soars

By Press Association
The airline had been hit by climate-linked wildfires on Rhodes (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Travel company Jet2 has said it took a £14 million hit from the summer’s air traffic control chaos and wildfires and flooding on Greek islands.

But the business said it had seen a major jump in profit nonetheless, in part because of the higher amount it was able to make per customer.

It said on Thursday that the average price of a Jet2holiday package rose 11% to £855 in the six months to the end of September.

The business also saw its net ticket yield for customers only buying flights increase by 18% to a little over £124.

That helped the business’s pre-tax profit rise from £451 million to £661 million in the six-month period, Jet2 said.

The business told shareholders that the mix of the disruption to the National Air Traffic Services (Nats), wildfires on Rhodes which were largely blamed on climate change and flooding in Skiathos had cost it around £14 million of lost profitability.

Yet the problems do not seem to have put off customers from travelling next summer.

Jet2 has made more seats available and bookings for the summer ahead are slightly higher than they were at this point a year ago.

“We are pleased to have delivered another strong financial performance during the first half of the financial year, despite the well-publicised external challenges faced,” said chief executive Steve Heapy.

He added: “Our customer-first ethos runs deep throughout our company culture, with people, service, profits our guiding principles, and our commitment to an innovative, value-for-money product and exceptional customer service is unwavering.

“As a result, we remain confident that as a customer-focused and much-trusted holiday provider, our customers will continue to travel with us to the sun spots of the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.”