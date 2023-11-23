FirstGroup swings to a loss after pension costs but backs full-year outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FirstGroup swings to a loss after pension costs but backs full-year outlook

By Press Association
FirstGroup runs the Avanti West Coast line (James Manning/PA)
FirstGroup runs the Avanti West Coast line (James Manning/PA)

Bus and rail operator FirstGroup swung to a loss in the first six months of the financial year as it faced a large one-off hit from its pension plans.

The business said it made a pre-tax loss of £68.4 million in the six months to the end of September, down from an £8.7 million profit a year earlier.

Much of the loss was down to a hit that First Bus took when it ended its participation in two local government pension funds, and moved employees to another plan instead.

It said it had recognised adjusting charges of around £142 million as a result.

Stripping out this and other one-off items, the business said it had actually expanded its adjusted pre-tax profit from £32.9 million to £71.3 million.

The business backed its outlook for the financial year.

FirstGroup runs the Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway and South Western Railway lines in the UK, as well as First Bus.

“I am pleased to report another set of very strong results for the first half of our 2024 financial year,” said chief executive Graham Sutherland.

“First Bus is delivering sustainable revenue growth as we continue to transform the business and our First Rail division also performed well.

“This is testament to the capabilities and continued hard work of all our teams across the group.

“We are a resilient and profitable business which is well-positioned to create long-term, value-accretive growth.

“Leveraging our leading positions in bus and rail, supported by our strong balance sheet, enables us to continue to play a critical role in supporting governments’ economic, societal and environmental goals.”