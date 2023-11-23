Lidl launches Christmas jumper rental service

Fans of Lidl’s Christmas jumpers can rent them for the first time this year in an effort to make them accessible to consumers on a budget and cut back on single-use fashion.

The supermarket has joined with fashion rental app By Rotation to offer this year’s jumper as well as previous year’s designs for hire for £2 a day with all profits going to the NSPCC.

Customers can still buy this year’s jumper outright from Lidl supermarkets for £7.99.

It said the rental option was “ideal for fashionistas heading to multiple parties this year, or those looking to dress to impress”.

Lidl’s full Christmas jumper collection, available for rent for the first time this year (Lidl/PA)

Lidl has also collaborated with “slow fashion” specialist Lydia Bolton on three bespoke Lidl jumpers inspired by pop culture Christmas stars Mariah Carey, Leona Lewis and Elton John and made from upcycled textiles.

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “Our iconic Christmas jumper is already a great price at £7.99, leading to it flying off shelves in previous years.

“The new rental service provides another opportunity for fans to get their hands on our coveted collection past and present, as well as three very special bespoke designs, making festive fashion more accessible for those on a budget this year.”

By Rotation founder, and chief executive, Eshita Kabra said: “By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Lidl this festive season by adding Lidl’s Christmas jumpers to our shared wardrobe on the app.

“With Christmas being one of the top occasions of the year when the demand for purchasing single-wear outfits skyrockets, renting a festive jumper for your holiday season plans is a great way to leave a positive impact on the planet and also save money.”

Designer Lydia Bolton said: “I’ve loved being a part of Lidl’s Christmas iconic jumper campaign.

“Designing and producing these jumpers inspired by Christmas icons from second-hand textiles has been super fun and creative, but knowing they are going to be rented and re-worn also supports my mission of valuing and reusing textiles.”

The rental option is part of an increasing move to make the huge sales of Christmas jumpers more sustainable and ethical.

Notjustclothing and Earth Merch, which are this year selling an “ethically-made” Beatles Christmas jumper designed and manufactured in the UK, said its offering supported local businesses and was produced to be worn year after year.

Hannah Strickland, founder of Earth Merch, said: “I am delighted to team up with notjust on The Beatles Christmas jumper.

“Showcasing our commitment to ethical UK manufacture, all of our knitwear, blankets and accessories are crafted to last for generations.

“The Beatles 2023 Christmas jumper is a tribute to the band and captures the warmth and joy of the holiday spirit.”