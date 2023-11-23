Wilko bosses to be questioned by MPs following company’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilko bosses to be questioned by MPs following company’s collapse

By Press Association
Wilko collapsed in August after being in business for 90 years (Joe Giddens/PA)
The bosses of Wilko will appear before MPs next week to explain the shortfall in the company’s pension fund and why its owners were taking money out of the debt-laden company.

MPs on the Business and Trade Committee said they would question the company’s former chief executive and chairwoman as well as representatives from its auditor EY.

Chairwoman Lisa Wilkinson is likely to be asked about why her family, which controlled the business, had taken millions in dividends despite the firm being heavily indebted.

Wilko store interior
The chain employed around 12,000 people at the time of its collapse (Joe Giddens/PA)

The MPs are also likely to ask what attempts were made to save the business and probe a £50 million shortfall in Wilko’s pension fund.

Academics, researchers, union representatives and ministers are also among those set to give evidence at the session next Tuesday.

“It’s only right Wilko bosses should be forced to explain themselves to MPs,” said Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer.

“They ignored all warnings about their company’s financial future – lining their own pockets and dishing out millions to shareholders before leaving 10,000 people jobless.

“Wilko workers deserve answers from the company that crushed their livelihoods, while UK taxpayers will want to know why they’ve had to pay millions in redundancy payments.

“Hopefully, the select committee will get those answers.”

Wilko collapsed in August after more than 90 years in business. At the time it ran around 400 shops and employed around 12,000 people.