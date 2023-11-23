Heathrow accuses ministers of stalling over greener jet fuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow accuses ministers of stalling over greener jet fuel

By Press Association
Heathrow has accused the Government of stalling on securing a greener future for aviation (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow has accused the Government of stalling on securing a greener future for aviation (Steve Parsons/PA)

Heathrow has accused the Government of stalling on securing a greener future for aviation.

The west London airport urged ministers to legislate for a scheme which will provide more financial certainty to companies which could produce sustainable aviation fuel (Saf) in the UK.

In September, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced plans to introduce a revenue certainty mechanism by the end of 2026.

Saf is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning it uses 70% less carbon than traditional jet fuel.

It is seen as vital to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon emissions but is currently several times more expensive to produce.

Heathrow runs a scheme through which it provides Saf to airlines and covers around half of the extra cost.

It announced on Thursday it will make £71 million available to carriers through the programme in 2024, aiming for 2.5% of fuel used at the airport to be Saf, up from a target of 1.5% this year.

The US has introduced a tax credit scheme to lure investors in Saf production.

Under the DfT’s Saf mandate, at least 10% of the fuel used by airlines in the UK must be made from sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

Without UK Saf production, airlines will rely heavily on imports to adhere to the mandate.

Heathrow director of carbon Matt Gorman said: “Sustainable aviation fuels are a proven reality – they have already powered hundreds of thousands of flights and we will soon show we can fly the Atlantic fossil fuel free.

“Heathrow’s first of its kind incentive scheme has seen Saf use at the airport ramp up in recent years.

“Now, the Government needs to capitalise on this strong demand and legislate for a revenue certainty mechanism to enable a homegrown Saf industry, before it is too late for the UK to benefit from jobs, growth and energy security this would bring.”

Last week the DfT awarded a total of £53 million to nine projects in the latest round of the Advanced Fuels Fund competition to develop Saf.

Saf can currently be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

Virgin Atlantic will become the first major airline to operate a transatlantic flight using 100% Saf on November 28.

The flight will operate from London Heathrow to New York JFK.

Earlier this week, Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the UK is “on track” to meet its target of having at least five commercial Saf plants in construction by 2025.

It said the Government has invested “significant amounts of public money” into developing Saf, and is “not complacent”.