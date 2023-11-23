UK’s top stocks gain ground as business activity turns a corner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK's top stocks gain ground as business activity turns a corner

By Press Association
London’s top stock market has gained ground and the pound reached a more than two-month high against the dollar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London’s top stock market has gained ground and the pound reached a more than two-month high against the dollar, as new data showed the UK’s private sector returned to growth this month.

Energy stocks helped buoy the FTSE 100 on Thursday despite oil prices tumbling further.

The blue-chip index gained 14.07 points, or 0.19%, to close at 7,483.58.

It comes as new preliminary data from the closely watched S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK PMI survey showed that UK business activity edged up this month, driven by growth for companies in the services sector.

The survey indicated that while recession risks remain, the pause in interest rates hikes has helped inject confidence into some areas of the economy

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for Oanda, said: “This morning we had PMI surveys from the UK and euro area and in both cases, we saw some improvements that may suggest both are starting to turn a corner, albeit extremely gradually in the case of manufacturing.

“In fact, the UK services PMI unexpectedly moved back into growth territory, reinforcing the view that the economy may once again defy expectations and avoid recession.

“Growth will remain almost flat but the repeated display of resilience is encouraging. The question is whether it will translate into interest rates staying high for longer.”

The pound was up more than 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.253, having touched its highest point against the currency since early September during the day.

Sterling was up by 0.2% against the euro to 1.1493.

Elsewhere for European stock markets, Germany’s Dax closed 0.23% higher and France’s Cac 40 up 0.24%.

Over in the US, markets were closed for the Thanksgiving national holiday.

The price of Brent crude oil fell by 1.2% to 80.97 US dollars per barrel.

Shops stock
Virgin Money shares fell after the bank reported a more than 40% drop in its yearly pre-tax profit (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, Virgin Money saw its share price slide after the bank revealed its pre-tax profits tumbled by more than 40% over the latest year, as it set aside some £300 million for expected loan losses.

The group said it expects to see arrears tick up in the new financial year with more customers struggling with loan repayments and credit amid higher interest rates and the cost-of-living squeeze.

Its share price was down by 6.5% at close.

Shares in Jet2 slipped after the travel firm said it took a £14 million hit from the summer’s air traffic control disruption and wildfires and flooding on Greek islands.

Nevertheless, its profits were boosted as average prices of its holiday packages increased over the latest half year, and bookings for next year’s summer are proving strong.

Its share price closed 0.9% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, up 131p to 3,960p, Weir Group, up 33p to 1,852p, Ashtead, up 75p to 4,800p, BP, up 7.35p to 473.5p, and Rolls-Royce, up 3.2p to 240.7p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, down 4.05p to 70.87p, Whitbread, down 140p to 3,204p, IAG, down 4.55p to 154.25p, National Grid, down 29p to 1,004.5p, and Imperial Brands, down 45p to 1,833.5p.