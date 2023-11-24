John Lewis to open health clinics in stores next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lewis to open health clinics in stores next month

By Press Association
Department store John Lewis is launching health clinics within its shops in the latest move to expand its offering in the face of tough retail trading conditions (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Department store chain John Lewis is launching health clinics within its shops in the latest move to expand its offering in the face of tough retail trading conditions.

The group has teamed up with diagnostics firm Randox Health to set up the clinics, providing full-body health checks to identify early signs of health issues.

Customers will be able to get tested for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances and key health concerns, among other services.

The first Randox clinic will open in its High Wycombe store, with customers able to make bookings now for appointments from December 18.

This will be followed by further openings at John Lewis stores in Bluewater in December and Cheltenham in January, with the aim of potentially more further down the line across its 34-strong estate.

The move sees it add to existing in-store services such as opticians, wellness and beauty clinics.

It comes as the group looks to boost shoppers coming into its department stores, which have suffered flagging sales in recent years.

In September, the wider John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which also runs the Waitrose supermarket business, reported losses of £59 million for the six months to July 29 and cautioned its transformation would take two years longer than planned amid cost pressures.

Sales across its department stores fell 2% to £2.1 billion in its first half.

The group is looking to ventures, such as the launch of health clinics, to further boost the number of shoppers visiting its stores, which it said at the time of its half-year results was up 8%.

Naomi Simcock, executive director of John Lewis, said: “As trusted stores for local communities across the country, we can play an important role by making services like healthcare and wellness more convenient and accessible.

“In Randox we have an experienced and innovative partner to extend our range of in-store services, to help customers proactively manage their health and wellbeing.”

Customers will be able to sign up to Randox health programmes, starting at £295 for the everyman and everywoman plans.

The clinics, which run appointments with Randox healthcare professionals, will have staffed waiting areas and private consultation rooms.

Randox was set up in 1982 and makes around four billion tests each year, with operations in 145 countries.

It launched its direct-to-consumer brand, Randox Health, in 2008 and now has more than 20 clinics across the UK.

Details of the launch come after JLP announced last month that boss Dame Sharon White will step down when her current five-year term ends in February 2025.

The former Ofcom chief joined the employee-owned business at the start of 2020 and has since led a major overhaul which has included a raft of store closures and a shift in new business areas such as rental accommodation.