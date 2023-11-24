Consumer confidence stages end-of-year rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer confidence stages end-of-year rally

By Press Association
GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by six points in November (PA)
Consumer confidence has bounced back despite the ongoing cost-of-living concerns as consumers look set to “loosen their purse strings” and enjoy the festive season.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by six points in November, although it still languishes firmly at minus 24.

Confidence in the general economy over the next 12 months also increased by six points to minus 26 – 32 points higher than a year ago.

The forecast for personal finances over the coming year increased five points to minus three, which is 26 points higher than last November.

The major purchase index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, saw a dramatic 10-point jump to minus 24, reversing some of last month’s 14-point drop in what will be good news for retailers looking to benefit from Black Friday and Christmas.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Consumer confidence strengthened in November with improvements across all measures.

“Recent ups and downs in confidence have underlined the nation’s topsy-turvy economic mood as encouraging news about falling inflation and wage growth is offset by high personal taxation, alongside costly fuel and energy bills.

“Although the overall score is still tracking firmly in negative territory, it is good to see that consumers are more optimistic about their personal financial situation. This shows people are thinking about their future with increased confidence and willingness to look beyond the short term.

“Despite the acute cost-of-living pressures, many would still like to loosen their purse strings just a little so they can enjoy that feelgood factor we all associate with the festive season.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer retail and leisure for KPMG, said: “Four in 10 consumers that KPMG surveyed said that the higher cost of living will require them to spend less on Christmas gifts this year.

“Even those spending the same amount as last year may well find that it equates to less volume due to the impact of inflation.

“Retailers are competing for this shrinking spend, with over a third of consumers telling us they are spending more time now searching for the best-priced goods.

“Whether it be Black Friday, Christmas, or generally, consumers are watching prices and looking out for genuinely good promotions and discounts.”