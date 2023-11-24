HMV returns to historic Oxford Street shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMV returns to historic Oxford Street shop

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by HMV of their new shop at 363 Oxford Street in London (James McCauley/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by HMV of their new shop at 363 Oxford Street in London (James McCauley/PA)

HMV is to swing open the doors of its historic Oxford Street store after a four-year absence, with the retailer’s boss saying it is a “great moment” in the chain’s recovery.

The entertainment chain will host a raft of bands with live performances on Friday, when it welcomes customers to the shop it first opened in 1921.

Owner Doug Putman said he hopes the shop can have “crowds which will shut down the street” again, harking back to memorable visits including Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls and Sir Paul McCartney.

HMV shut the store in 2019 after the retail chain tumbled into administration and was forced to axe stores and jobs.

The retailer was rescued from insolvency by Canadian Doug Putman’s Sunrise Records business.

hmv Vault launch
Owner of HMV Doug Putman (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The entrepreneur, who recently attempted to buy fellow high street chain Wilko from collapse, told the PA news agency the chain has returned after striking a better deal with the shop’s landlord.

“It is a pretty great moment for us, coming back here after four years away,” he told PA.

“When we bought the business, we couldn’t keep the site because the rates bill and rent just didn’t make any financial sense.

“Getting another location in London was an immediate priority and as it became more obvious that the rent and rate situation here had improved and the landlord was open to discussions, we just felt it would be the right move to come back to somewhere with such history to us.”

The site, at 363 Oxford Street, had been operating as an American sweet shop following its closure.

However, in April, HMV confirmed it had sealed a deal with the landlord to return to the site.

Mr Putman said he was “positive” about the future of the London shopping destination, which has seen the local council clamp down on the sale of some illegal and counterfeit goods from sweet and souvenir shops.

“We think our return shows the positive direction things are going in here,” he told PA.

“It is all about balance.

“There is no problem having the odd candy store here but people don’t need tens of them, but also want to see an HMV or a Waterstones.”

HMV said the shop will become the largest entertainment store in London and is expected to draw appearances and signings by renowned musicians to its “purpose-built performance floor”.

It will stock more than 4,000 popular culture merchandise lines, some 20,000 vinyl albums and CDs, in excess of 8,000 4kUHD, Blu-rays and DVDs, as well as music technology products.

The opening follows a significant turnaround in trading at the retailer under Mr Putman’s ownership, which has seen it return to profitability amid increased focus on vinyl, live gigs and merchandise.