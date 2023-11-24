Boots inks £4.8 billion pension deal with Legal & General

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots inks £4.8 billion pension deal with Legal & General

By Press Association
Pharmacy chain Boots said it has secured the benefits of its pension scheme by transferring 53,000 members to Legal & General in what the companies said is the biggest deal of its kind (PA)
Pharmacy chain Boots said it has secured the benefits of its pension scheme by transferring 53,000 members to Legal & General (L&G) in what the companies said is the biggest deal of its kind.

The £4.8 billion buy-in will leave it up to L&G to pay members’ pensions directly to them, winding up the old Boots pension scheme, it said.

The company said it explored “a range” of options and this is “the best way to safeguard members’ benefit against market uncertainty, improved life expectancies and other risks”.

Boots will bring forward around £170 million of payments into the scheme it had already committed to and add a further £500 million, it said.

Its parent company, the Walgreens Boots Alliance, had previously agreed to guarantee the scheme. This agreement has been terminated and replaced with a smaller, temporary guarantee.

The process of moving the members to L&G will take up to two years, the business said. L&G will then shoulder most of the scheme’s economic risk.

Boots said this will reduce its exposure but also make members’ pensions safer.

Alan Baker,  chairman of trustees at the Boots Pension Scheme, said: “This agreement with Legal & General gives added protection to our members’ long-term benefits by removing market uncertainty and other financial exposures.

“We welcome the additional payment from Boots, in addition to the sum it has already committed.

“As a result, the scheme will not be reliant on Boots to pay benefits to members and pensions will be protected for decades to come.”

Boots managing director Sebastian James said: “We are very pleased to have achieved the gold standard outcome for our pension scheme and to have fully secured the benefits of all members with a highly respected insurer.

“This will provide greater certainty to both the scheme members and to Boots and is an excellent outcome for both parties.”