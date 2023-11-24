Carnival UK denies planning to threaten crew with fire-and-rehire move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnival UK denies planning to threaten crew with fire-and-rehire move

By Press Association
A leading cruise ship operator has strongly denied claims it is planning to threaten hundreds of crew with being fired and rehired if they do not accept reduced terms and conditions.

The Nautilus union said Carnival UK has told authorities in the UK and Bermuda of its intention to change employment terms and conditions for 919 crew across 10 of its vessels.

Crew on the affected fleets includes those on P&O Cruises and Cunard, on ships such as the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2, the union said.

P&O Cruises is separate to P&O Ferries, which was embroiled in a row over the sacking of hundreds of workers.

The company said in a statement: “We are categorically not making any redundancies and we will not dismiss and re-engage staff.

“In fact we have significantly increased our headcount across our fleet. This is an annual pay review process with our maritime officers onboard our ships which will ensure alignment.

“This will empower our staff, deliver the right teams across our fleet and attract and retain talent to work on our ships.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “After last year’s P&O Ferries scandal – when 800 staff were brutally sacked without notice – the Conservatives promised to clamp down on rogue bosses.

“But ministers have not lifted a finger since to strengthen employment law and stop workers from being treated like disposable labour.

“This appalling episode should never have been allowed to happen. It shows that you can’t trust the Tories with workers’ rights.”