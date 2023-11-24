Amazon workers walk out on Black Friday in long-running pay dispute

Amazon workers walked out on strike on Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the online giant’s site in Coventry mounted an early morning picket line outside the centre, at the start of Black Friday.

Amazon defended its pay rates and said the strike will not affect customers.

Strikes and demonstrations are also being held in other European countries and the US, which unions say will be the biggest day of action in Amazon’s history, and a protest will be held outside the company’s London offices.

Amazon staff strike on one of the busiest shopping days of the year (Jacob King/PA)

The GMB said more than 1,000 workers at the Coventry site were striking, making it the 28th day of action in the dispute.

GMB official Amanda Gearing said: “Today will go down as a turning point in Amazon’s history.

“Working people who make Amazon’s business model possible stand up to demand their share of the company’s enormous wealth.

“Despite that, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim it will be business as usual for Amazon and their customers this Black Friday.

Strikes and demonstrations are also being held in other European countries and the US (Jacob King/PA)

“The truth is that today will see the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s history.

“With industrial action escalating and workers joining strike action in Europe and the USA, it’s clear this strike is inspiring Amazon workers worldwide to fight to force the company to change its ways.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “There will be no disruption to customers.

“We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018.

It’s Black Friday – and we think it’s time to #MakeAmazonPay ✊🏽 Across the globe today as part of the Make Amazon Pay Coalition, we will collectively mount the biggest challenge to Amazon's abuses in its 30-year history Here’s why this matters 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Ilm90RVMQN — Global Justice Now (@GlobalJusticeUK) November 24, 2023

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

Amazon said its pay rates were well above the national living wage and the voluntary real living wage, while benefits included private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount.

Cleodie Rickard of campaign group Global Justice Now said: “From Coventry to Kolkata, Amazon workers and citizens across the world are uniting this Black Friday to say it’s time to make Amazon pay.

“We’ve had enough of rampantly unchecked corporate greed destroying our livelihoods, our communities and our planet.”