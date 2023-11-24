Rail passengers warned of disruption because of fresh strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rail passengers warned of disruption because of fresh strikes

By Press Association
Members of the Aslef union will be on strike across the country between December 2 and December 8 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Members of the Aslef union will be on strike across the country between December 2 and December 8 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rail passengers are being urged to check before travelling next month because of fresh strikes and an overtime ban by train drivers that will disrupt services.

Some train operators will not run any services and there will be short notice cancellations because of the industrial action as part of a long-running pay dispute.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef will stage a series of one-day strikes across different train operators between December 2 and 8, as well as an overtime ban across all train companies from December 1-9.

Revised timetables are being prepared and should be available by November 30.

Passengers who have to travel have been warned to expect disruption, plan ahead and check when their first and last train will depart.

The strikes will affect services on 17 train companies, with wide regional variations expected.

Some operators will run no services at all on strike days and those that are running will start later and finish much earlier than usual – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It is likely that services on some lines will be affected on the evening before and morning after each strike between December 2 and 8 because rolling stock will not be in the right depots.

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “This unnecessary and avoidable industrial action called by the Aslef leadership has been targeted to disrupt customers and businesses ahead of the vital festive period, where people will be attending events and catching up with friends and loved ones.

“It will also inflict further damage on an industry that is receiving up to an additional £175 million a month in taxpayer cash to keep services running, following the Covid downturn.

“As the level of service varies across the country, our advice is to check before you travel and follow the latest travel information. Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel between Saturday 2 December – Friday 8 December can instead use their tickets any time between Friday 1 December up until Tuesday 12 December. Those with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed, or rescheduled.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. The Aslef leadership are blocking a fair and affordable offer made by the industry in the Spring that would take average driver base salaries for a four-day week from £60,000 to nearly £65,000.

“We urge them to put it to its members, give Christmas back to our customers and end this damaging industrial dispute.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that Aslef are targeting the public and hospitality businesses at the beginning of the festive period, when there is a fair and reasonable pay offer for train drivers on the table that would take their salary up to an average of £65,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week.

“Taxpayers contributed £1000 per household to protect train drivers’ jobs during the pandemic. Instead of going on strike, Aslef should be following in the footsteps of the other rail unions and giving their members a vote on this fair pay deal.”

The strikes will affect the following operators:
December 2 – East Midlands and LNER.
December 3 – Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, West Midlands Trains, Great Northern/Thameslink.
December 5 – C2C, Greater Anglia.
December 6 – Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, South Western Railway, Island Line.
December 7 – CrossCountry, Great Western Railway.
December 8 – Northern, TransPennine.

Aslef members in all the companies will ban overtime from December 1-9.