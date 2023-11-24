Judge approves Reach finance proposal weeks after job cuts announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge approves Reach finance proposal weeks after job cuts announcement

By Press Association
Earlier this month Reach announced the axing of about 450 jobs (Peter Byrne/PA)

A judge in a specialist court has approved a financial move proposed by Daily Mirror publisher Reach, weeks after the group announced job cuts.

Judge Sally Barber gave Reach the green light for a “cancellation” of its “share premium account” at an online hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court on Friday.

A lawyer representing Reach outlined the proposal and Judge Barber said she was satisfied that there was “no real likelihood” of the company being “unable to discharge” debts when they fell due.

The company, which also owns the Express newspapers, the Daily Star and regional newspapers across the UK, including the Manchester Evening News, had recently advertised the proposal to shareholders.

Reach had said, in a notice published online, that the purpose of the “reduction of capital” was “to give reasonable assurance” that the company would be able to continue to make “distributions to shareholders”, as considered appropriate and in accordance with a dividend policy and commitments to the group’s pension trustees.

“The proposed reduction of capital will not involve any payment or return of capital to shareholders or any change in the company’s dividend policy,” the notice said.

“The proposed reduction of capital would result in the cancellation of the balance standing to the credit of the company’s share premium account (£605.4 million) and the creation of distributable reserves of the same amount.”

Earlier this month Reach announced the axing of about 450 jobs.

The company said the job losses came under plans to trim operating costs by 5%-6% in 2024.

Reach had previously announced two rounds of job cuts in January and March.

The group said the extra savings would help it invest in boosting its online offering.

In July Reach announced tumbling half-year profits after suffering a hit to digital sales from a move by Facebook to change the way it displays news content.

Reach reported underlying operating profits plunging by nearly a quarter, 23.5%, to £36.1 million, due to the knock to its revenues as well as soaring costs.

Statutory pre-tax profits fell to £6.7 million from £32 million a year ago.