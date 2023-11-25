Sharp cut in fuel prices after retailers given ‘good prod’ by regulator, AA says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharp cut in fuel prices after retailers given ‘good prod’ by regulator, AA says

By Press Association
In just 14 days after the CMA issued its report on November 8, fuel prices reduced by 3.75p (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers receiving “a good prod” from the competition regulator has sparked a sharp cut in pump prices, according to new analysis.

Average petrol prices dropped twice as fast following a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) report accusing retailers of not reflecting a decline in wholesale costs, the AA said.

It took 31 days for prices to decrease by 3.5p per litre from October 8.

In just 14 days after the CMA issued its report on November 8, prices reduced by 3.75p.

The regulator warned that in September and October, the differences between pump prices and wholesale costs of fuel were “significantly above the long-term average”, and a continuation of that trend would “cause concern” about a lack of competition.

AA pump price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “It’s amazing what happens when the competition watchdog gives the fuel trade a good prod – pump prices fall at twice the speed and £2 comes off the cost of a tank of petrol within a fortnight.”

Legislation to give the CMA new powers – expected to come into force next year – to act as the UK’s fuel price watchdog is going through Parliament.

The regulator will have more ability to gather information to provide regular public updates on the state of competition in the UK fuel market, and will report evidence of unjustified price increases.

Many fuel retailers – including all four fuel-selling supermarkets – have signed up to a CMA scheme to share daily price data.

The Government intends to make this a mandatory programme.

Mr Bosdet said: “We will have to see how MPs giving the CMA a stronger role in scrutinising the fuel trade turns out in practice.

“However, evidence this month is extremely positive.

“Drivers just need the voluntary fuel price reporting scheme to become a statutory one, particularly along motorways and major routes.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The recent fall in fuel prices is definitely no cause for celebration as drivers are still losing out massively at the pumps because retailers refuse to cut their prices to reflect far lower wholesale costs.

“Average retailer margin on petrol is currently around 17p a litre – 10p more than the long-term margin.”