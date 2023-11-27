Rightmove raises key sales target in spite of housing market ‘uncertainty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rightmove raises key sales target in spite of housing market ‘uncertainty’

By Press Association
Online real estate firm Rightmove has raised a key revenues target as it hailed resilient demand despite ‘uncertainty’ in the housing market and falling property prices (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Online real estate firm Rightmove has raised a key revenues target as it hailed resilient demand despite ‘uncertainty’ in the housing market and falling property prices (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Online real estate firm Rightmove has increased a key revenues target as it cheered resilient demand despite “uncertainty” in the housing market and falling property prices.

Shares in the group lifted 6% in Monday morning trading as it said it is now expecting average revenues per advertiser over the full year of between £112 and £116, above the previous guidance of £103-£105, driven largely by new home developers.

It said this is helping boost overall revenues, with sales growth continuing to “marginally” beat expectations since it reported half-year figures in July.

Rightmove said both estate agent subscriptions and new homes development listings have remained stable, with its so-called share of consumer time also unchanged so far in its second half, at around 85%.

It has kept its wider full-year outlook unchanged, saying it remains “at least” in line with previous guidance for revenue growth of 8%-10% and underlying earnings growth of 7%-8%.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “The momentum that we reported in July has continued through the third quarter and beyond.”

He hailed “the strength of our performance against an uncertain market backdrop”, which “illustrates the resilience of our business model in all phases of the property market cycle”.

It comes in spite of a slowdown in the housing market, with recent official data showing prices fell annually for the first time in a decade.

The average UK house price fell by 0.1% to £291,000 in the 12 months to September 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It follows 14 interest rate rises in a row that have taken the base rate to 5.25%, although the Bank of England has now halted the barrage of increases and attention is turning to when it may start to cut rates in 2024.

More recent house price indices suggest prices edged a little higher in October, with Halifax data saying property values rose by 1.1% on average last month, compared with a fall of 0.3% in September.