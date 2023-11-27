Aviva to buy Canada’s Optiom for £100 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aviva to buy Canada’s Optiom for £100 million

By Press Association
Insurance giant Aviva said it will buy a Canadian vehicle insurer for about £100 million (PA)
Insurance giant Aviva said it will buy a Canadian vehicle insurer for about £100 million.

The purchase of Optiom O2 will let the British insurer reach more customers in Canada, one of its three key areas after years of refocusing the business.

Optiom provides vehicle replacement insurance in the North American nation. Aviva is already the company’s underwriter, the business said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first three months of 2024.

“The acquisition strengthens our offering and distribution capabilities in a highly attractive segment of the Canadian insurance market,” said Aviva Canada chief executive Tracy Garrad.

“We know Optiom well through our existing relationship and are excited about what we can do together to better serve our brokers and customers.”

Aviva has been scaling back its business for years. Its plan under chief executive Amanda Blanc has been to focus on three key markets: the UK, Ireland and Canada.

In September, the business announced the approximately £800 million sale of its stake in a Singapore-based joint venture.

Just weeks later, Ms Blanc splashed out £460 million to buy AIG’s UK protection business for about £460 million.

The business has also been the rumour of takeover speculation. In early October, shares spiked amid reports buyers might be circling.