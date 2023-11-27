Santander boss says scrapping UK bankers’ bonus cap ‘good news’ for industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Santander boss says scrapping UK bankers’ bonus cap ‘good news’ for industry

By Press Association
The boss of Santander said it was good news for the industry (Brian Capon/British Bankers’ Association/PA)
The boss of Santander has said the scrapping of the UK’s bankers’ bonus cap is good news for the industry, as she welcomed a similar move elsewhere in Europe.

Ana Botin, the banking giant’s executive chairwoman, said it “makes a lot of sense” to reward staff based on their performance.

The decision to remove the limit on bankers’ annual payouts came last month, after the Bank of England’s regulatory arm said the cap was a factor holding back talented workers coming to the UK.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) also said that limiting payouts was having the opposite effect of driving up staff salaries that are not linked to the long-term performance of a firm.

Axing the cap came in a post-Brexit shake-up of the rules, a year after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the decision would encourage global banks to create jobs, invest and pay taxes in the City.

But the move was criticised, including by the Labour Party, which described it as “out of touch” while households grapple with higher living costs.

Some employment lawyers said it gave more freedom and flexibility to banking firms, but others said it could create more disputes or instil a culture of greed.

Ms Botin, speaking to the Financial Times at the Global Banking Summit, said: “It’s a business where you should be compensated in a variable way, so I think it’s good news for our industry, it makes a lot of sense.

“I’m sure we will adapt to that.”

The regulations were introduced by the EU in 2014 in a bid to avoid excessive risk-taking after the 2008 financial crisis, and it is still in place in EU countries.

Ms Botin said that scrapping the EU cap could allow “better alignment with shareholders” which would be a “positive” move.