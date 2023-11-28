NatWest launches board game to help educate people about scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest launches board game to help educate people about scams

By Press Association
Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie play an All Mod Cons board game created by NatWest to help raise awareness of scams (NatWest/Matt Alexander/PA)
NatWest customers will be given opportunities to play a family-friendly board game in branches, which could help educate people about scams and break taboos around family finances.

The All Mod Cons game will be available to play in selected branches from December 1.

It was created by a team of game developers in partnership with the bank’s fraud team. Players need to work their way around a board, dodging scams as they go.

The bank said research indicates that two-thirds (67%) of people would like to learn more about how scammers operate and the different types of scam, to help avoid falling victim.

According to research published by NatWest, Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for scammers, with 17% of adults reporting that they receive more approaches by scammers around the festive season.

TV presenter Jeff Brazier features in a Christmas ad-style video involving the NatWest game (NatWest/Matt Alexander/PA)

Stuart Skinner, a fraud expert from NatWest, commissioned the game after the bank’s own data showed an increase in the number of scams that customers were being targeted with.

He said: “The festive season is a time to spend with family having fun, but the fun can quickly end if one of you is hit by a scam.

“Our All Mod Cons campaign has been created to help increase knowledge of scams by getting people talking and learning about them, which is a major step in combating them.”

Popular frauds include bogus emails and texts, impersonation scams, refund scams, crypto cons, purchase scams and romance fraud.

The board game also features in a Christmas ad-style video, starring presenter Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie.

The Braziers arrive to bring the festive spirit to a bored family and introduce the game, before events take a dark turn, as the reality of falling victim to fraud takes its toll on the players.

Jeff Brazier said: “Amidst the holiday hustle and financial pressures, it’s important to have open conversations with your loved ones about recognising scams and staying vigilant against them.”

NatWest took its survey research from two studies of 2,000 adults by OnePoll in September and October 2023.

NatWest says the game can be played at the following branches:

NatWest:

Angel, Islington (London)

Brighton Churchill Square, East Sussex

Bristol

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Cambridge

Preston, Lancashire

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Sheffield City Centre, South Yorkshire

Basildon, Essex

Stratford City, Westfield (London)

Royal Bank of Scotland (part of the NatWest Group):

Glasgow City

Livingston

Ulster Bank (part of the NatWest Group)

Belfast City