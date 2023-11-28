Move to new warehouse hits Pets At Home revenue and profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Move to new warehouse hits Pets At Home revenue and profit

By Press Association
Pets said that revenue growth slowed in the second quarter. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Retailer Pets At Home said it has put the worst of the disruption from a move to a new distribution centre behind it as it backed its outlook for the year.

The business said that the hit to retail revenue it experienced in the second quarter of the year had “normalised” since, and it was now seeing like-for-like growth of around 4%.

The problems caused by the move to the Stafford site meant that it became more difficult to keep shelves fully stocked in Pets’ shops around the country.

Normally it has around 95% of its products available in store, but this dipped to as little as around 80% during the disruption.

“This understandably impacted our sales performance,” Pets said.

Retail revenue, which had grown 7.1% like-for-like in the first quarter, was down to 2.7% growth in the second.

The business said that pre-tax profit dipped by more than a third to £34.7 million in the first six months of the year.

This was in part due to around £8 million of higher logistics costs and one-off charges of £13.1 million it racked up in the move.

“This was the period of high activity when we relaunched our brand, launched our new distribution centre, built our new digital platform, and made progress expanding and improving our physical assets,” said chief executive Lyssa McGowan.

“This period has not been without challenges, but we have been able to manage these well and are on track to finish the 2024 financial year with a refreshed, modernised infrastructure, fit to deliver growth for many years to come.”

Pets said that it had made no change to its underlying pre-tax profit guidance, which is expected to be around £136 million.

The business said that it had met with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which in September announced a probe into the veterinary sector.

The CMA was worried about rapid inflation in the cost of vet services, poor transparency over who owns veterinary practices and referrals between practices within the same corporate group.

Pets said that inflation had been driven in part by a double-digit percentage rise in the salaries of UK vets in each of the past three years as labour shortages hit.