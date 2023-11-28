Unions reveal plan to safeguard Port Talbot steel plant and protect jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unions reveal plan to safeguard Port Talbot steel plant and protect jobs

By Press Association
Unions have revealed details of a plan aimed at safeguarding the future of the Port Talbot steel plant in South Wales without the loss of thousands of jobs (Ben Birchall/PA)
Unions have revealed details of a plan aimed at safeguarding the future of the Port Talbot steel plant in South Wales without the loss of thousands of jobs (Ben Birchall/PA)

Unions have revealed details of a plan aimed at safeguarding the future of the UK’s biggest steel plant without the loss of thousands of jobs.

Community and the GMB said their proposal would secure a just transition for the workforce at Port Talbot in South Wales and across owner Tata Steel UK, and deliver on the country’s climate responsibilities.

The unions have condemned plans to produce “green” steel at the site with the potential loss of thousands of jobs, saying they are “seriously concerned” about the proposal to build a single electric arc furnace (EAF).

They said their two-phase plan would protect more than 2,300 jobs over a decade and see no compulsory redundancies at Port Talbot.

Community general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: “The multi-union plan can safeguard the future of Port Talbot steel-making and protect all the downstream plants, and crucially it can be delivered with no compulsory redundancies.

“It is a serious and credible plan developed with the support of the respected industry experts Syndex, who have had access to the company’s confidential information and who have in-depth knowledge of Tata Steel UK, having worked with us since 2014.

“Our alternative is ready to go and we call on all stakeholders to get on board and back the plan, back our industry and back our steelworkers.”

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said: “Port Talbot workers deserve a decarbonisation plan that protects the future of UK steel while safeguarding jobs.

“The multi-union plan offers a credible path to this future.

“It’s feasible, open to proper scrutiny and crucially avoids any non-compulsory redundancies.

“It’s the plan Port Talbot workers want – now unions, Tata and the Government need to make sure it’s implemented.”

Sarah Jones, shadow minister for industry and decarbonisation, said: “It is welcome to see Tata engaging with a multi-union process around an alternative proposal for Tata Steel UK.

“There can be no route to green steel without proper engagement with the workforce to ensure we do not simply ship our emissions and jobs overseas.

“Labour is hopeful all parties can reach a solution in partnership with workers and industry, investing in a range of technologies to decarbonise steel and build the jobs and opportunities for the future of the UK steel industry.”

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, said: “This detailed, serious, robust and compelling plan for the future of the Port Talbot steelworks has my full and unequivocal support.

“It’s the only realistic route to retaining our customer base, and it’s also the only credible pathway to a strong, competitive and profitable future for steel-making in Port Talbot and throughout the downstream plants across Wales and the UK.”

The Unite union has put forward its own proposals, arguing there is no need for any job losses at Port Talbot.