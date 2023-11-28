Barclays axing 900 staff in ‘disgraceful’ pre-Christmas move, says Unite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Barclays axing 900 staff in ‘disgraceful’ pre-Christmas move, says Unite

By Press Association
The bank said is was seeking to ‘simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns’ (Tim Goode/PA)
The bank said is was seeking to ‘simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns’ (Tim Goode/PA)

Banking giant Barclays is cutting 900 jobs in its UK business as it looks to slash costs in a “disgraceful” pre-Christmas move, trade union Unite has said.

Unite said the jobs would go across a number of back-office divisions, including compliance, finance, legal, policy, IT and risk.

Affected staff were told at lunchtime on Tuesday, according to the union.

Barclays did not confirm numbers, but said it was taking actions to cut its workforce “as management layers are reduced and the group improves its technology and automation capabilities”.

Unite branded the decision to axe staff in the lead-up to Christmas “disgraceful”.

A spokesman for Barclays said: “We are taking a number of actions to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns.

“This includes changes to our headcount as management layers are reduced and the group improves its technology and automation capabilities.

“We are committed to supporting impacted colleagues through these changes.”

It comes amid reports the lender is working on plans to slash up to £1 billion as part of a strategic overhaul to buoy profits.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Barclays is disgracefully cutting jobs to further boost its massive profits.

“This is a mega-rich bank that is already on course to make eye-watering profits this year.”

Unite added that the divisions impacted by the job cuts included Barclays International and Barclays Execution Services, which provides technology, operations and functional services to businesses across the group.

Barclays has cut costs in recent years, and has already seen jobs go across its retail and investment banking businesses.

Its Barclays Execution Services division, known inside the bank as BX, is said to be taking the brunt of the latest job cuts.

The division was set up in 2017 to bring together support functions for the bank’s main two businesses – UK retail banking and international.

The group had around 22,300 staff in total at the end of last year.

Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the group as Venkat, said on unveiling the group’s third-quarter figures in October that he was considering cutting costs.

He said at the time that the bank saw “further opportunities to enhance returns for shareholders through cost efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation across the group”, which the bank admitted could result in structural changes across the business.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £1.9 billion for the three months to September, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations but below last year’s £2 billion profit.

The bank’s boss was said to be facing pressure to reduce its reliance on investment banking and return more capital to investors.

It was mulling plans to drop thousands of clients at its investment bank as part of the overhaul, according to the Financial Times.