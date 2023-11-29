Investment advisers could be made to keep cash aside to cover bad advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Investment advisers could be made to keep cash aside to cover bad advice

By Press Association
The rules will incentivise firms to give good advice, the FCA said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Investment advisers could be forced to keep money aside to compensate customers should their advice turn out to be bad under new proposals from the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority unveiled a plan which would force firms to ensure they are able to pay redress, should it be needed.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) paid out nearly £760 million to poorly advised customers between 2016 and 2022, the FCA said.

Nearly all of this, 95%, was due to the actions of just 75 firms. The FSCS is a last-minute fund designed to help customers who are left out of pocket. If your bank collapses it will give you back your bank balance, up to £85,000.

The new proposals will affect personal investment firms. A company which does not hold enough capital to meet its liabilities will face rules which prevent them selling off their assets, the FCA said.

“We want to see a thriving financial advice market to make sure consumers can access the support they need from financially resilient advice firms that want to do the right thing,” said FCA executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard.

“Diligent advisers are having to compensate through the levy for the bad advice of their failed competitors. That needs to change. It is important that the polluter pays.

“We want to hear from industry and consumer groups on our proposals. Please do let us know what you think so that we can reform the way the current framework operates to ensure that those polluting the sector pay.”

The FCA said that the rules would create a “significant incentive” for firms to provide good advice in the first place. It would also incentivise them to right wrongs quickly, it said.

The authority added that around 500 sole traders and unlimited partnerships would be excluded from the asset restrictions, as would some “prudentially supervised” firms.

The watchdog will consult on the proposals until March next year.