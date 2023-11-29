Saudi Arabia to buy 10% stake in Heathrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Saudi Arabia to buy 10% stake in Heathrow

By Press Association
A 10% stake in Heathrow Airport is to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (Steve Parsons/PA)
A 10% stake in Heathrow Airport is to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (Steve Parsons/PA)

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy a 10% stake in Heathrow Airport.

Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial has announced it will sell its 25% share in Europe’s busiest airport to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and to French firm Ardian, which will secure a 15% stake.

Ferrovial has been the airport’s largest shareholder since 2006 and said it will gain almost £2.4 billion from the holding.

It comes after reports last year that the investor had sought to offload its stake following the sharp recovery in traveller numbers.

Last month, seven million passengers travelled through the west London airport, up 19% on the same month last year.

The completion of the stake sale is subject to regulatory approval.

The Saudi PIF would become the latest sovereign wealth fund to own a share in the airport, joining the Qatar Investment Authority, which is already a stakeholder in Heathrow parent company FGP Topco.

The PIF, which has invested in other transport sites, technology firms and sports teams such as Newcastle United, has more than 700 billion US dollars in assets.

It is controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, whose government has been subject to accusations over human rights violations.

Luke Bugeja, chief executive of Ferrovial Airports, said: “Over the last 17 years, we have been contributing to Heathrow’s transformation, together with our fellow shareholders, achieving some excellent milestones throughout our long-term role as investor.

“These include overseeing an investment of £12 billion, expanding its capacity with the construction of Terminal 2, and improving its operational performance.

“We are very pleased to have made Heathrow one of the world’s most connected airports and the busiest airport in Europe.”