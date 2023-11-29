Greggs launches first ‘fine dining’ bistro in Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greggs launches first ‘fine dining’ bistro in Newcastle

By Press Association
The first Greggs bistro will be based at Fenwick’s Newcastle store (Greggs/PA)
Greggs is launching its first “fine dining” bistro with a menu combining its popular festive bake alongside duck fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts.

Bistro Greggs, a “Parisian-inspired” pop-up within Fenwick’s Newcastle department store, will serve an a-la-carte, multi-course menu of “enhanced interpretations” of the high street bakery chain’s bakes and sweet treats.

Greggs said the cordon bleu menu, created in collaboration with Fenwick’s executive chef Mark Reid, would “elevate Bistro Greggs into one of the hottest new restaurant openings this Christmas”.

The all-day restaurant’s menu highlights include the Greggs festive bake served alongside duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts, and Greggs Benedict, a take on the Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt “reimagined” with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs from Cackleberry farm just outside Stow-on-the-Wold and a hollandaise sauce.

Greggs favourite the steak bake will be accompanied by truffled dauphinoise potatoes, green beans and almonds while a “full English” combines Greggs’ best-selling sausage roll alongside bacon, mushroom, tomato, baked beans and a choice of eggs, with options of vegetarian and vegan.

The dessert menu includes Greggs’ yum yum with caramel sauce and macadamia brittle, and “tea and cake” featuring Greggs’ Christmas cake slice paired with an Earl Grey creme brulee.

Guests can opt for a “high tea” for two of a three-tier sharing brunch with peach melba and yum yum bites paired with chocolate sauce and banana, alongside a Greggs croissant, pain au chocolat and a sausage roll and sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Dishes will be served under silver cloches by waiters in Bistro Greggs aprons and traditional white shirts and ties.

The Greggs Bistro ‘high tea’ (Greggs/PA)

The bistro opens on Friday and will run through to New Year’s Eve, with tables bookable in advance and some tables reserved for walk-ins.

Greggs and Fenwick, both founded in the North East and sharing a combined heritage of 225 years, are teaming up for the first time to open the bistro.

Greggs customer director Hannah Squirrell said: “The launch of Bistro Greggs marks a watershed moment as we take our first step with Fenwick into classic French-inspired fine dining.

“Showcasing popular favourites across our menu, we’ve created an accessible menu featuring eloquent dishes with a Parisian twist, elevated through Fenwick’s gastronomic excellence and expertise.”

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick, said: “Fenwick and Greggs are two brands at the heart of the local community with a commitment to doing good and we are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved brand, bringing a unique and delicious twist to the everyday Greggs experience at Fenwick.”