Quarter of young drivers put off vehicle repairs to save money – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Quarter of young drivers put off vehicle repairs to save money – survey

By Press Association
The Department for Transport is analysing feedback from a consultation carried out earlier this year which sought views on the frequency of MOTs (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Department for Transport is analysing feedback from a consultation carried out earlier this year which sought views on the frequency of MOTs (Liam McBurney/PA)

Many young drivers are not maintaining their cars properly due to inflation and cost-of-living pressures, a new survey suggests.

The poll commissioned by the RAC indicated 26% of drivers aged 17-24 have put off necessary repairs to save money while 28% are not having their vehicles serviced as frequently as they should.

Some 6% of respondents in this age group admitted to the illegal step of deliberately avoiding putting their car through its annual MOT, which tests a number of parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

Across all age groups, 38% of drivers said they have reduced spending on their cars, whether that is switching to a cheaper insurer (19%), servicing their vehicles less often (12%) or putting off repairs (11%).

The figure rises to 64% for those aged 17-24.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It’s clear from the findings of our research that inflation and the cost-of-living crisis are causing drivers to cut back on car repairs, which will almost certainly lead to an overall reduction in the roadworthiness of vehicles using the roads.

“But the sheer extent to which younger drivers are being affected by rising prices is also a major cause for concern.

“Many will be in older, cheaper vehicles anyway meaning the risks of something going wrong if they don’t look after them properly could be higher than for the general driving population.

“As a country we can ill afford to have more unroadworthy cars being driven. Last year, an average of five people were killed on our roads every day, a figure that hasn’t reduced significantly in years.

“This is why the RAC continues to oppose Government proposals to increase the gap between mandatory MOTs for older vehicles from 12 months to two years.”

The Department for Transport is analysing feedback from a consultation carried out earlier this year which sought views on the frequency of MOTs.

Reports emerged in April last year that then-transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested halving the frequency of MOTs from every year to every two years to save people money.

– The survey of 2,583 UK drivers was carried out for the RAC by research company Online95. The figures were weighted to be nationally representative.