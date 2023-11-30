Citizens Advice warning as many turn to buy-now-pay-later to fund Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citizens Advice warning as many turn to buy-now-pay-later to fund Christmas

By Press Association
A quarter of adults aim to use buy-now-pay-later to help fund their Christmas spending (Alamy/PA)
More than a quarter of UK adults say they are likely to use buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) to help ease spending over the festive period, Citizens Advice has found.

The charity said it was braced to provide debt support in the New Year as some 28% of consumers – the equivalent of 15.1 million people – plan to use the unregulated credit for Christmas spending, rising to 56% of parents with primary school-age children.

The advisory service warned that those now unable to cover the costs of essentials such as groceries and bills were more likely to have been a regular user of BNPL in the last 12 months.

It found that 11% of BNPL users used the product to pay for groceries, jumping to 35% of those who used BNPL regularly.

Citizens Advice, MoneySavingExpert and Which? recently teamed up to urge the Government to protect BNPL users after its commitment to regulating the industry in 2021 appeared to have stalled.

Citizens Advice warned that continued delays were putting consumers – many already facing tough financial situations – at risk of being exposed to unmanageable levels of debt and even bailiff action.

This was because BNPL lending does not require any affordability checks, unlike other credit options.

The charity found 21% of BNPL users have missed or made a late BNPL payment in the last 12 months, with one in 10 of this group visited by an enforcement agency or bailiff as a result.

Almost a third of BNPL users (29%) who were due to make a payment in the last month borrowed money to repay their instalments, meaning their initial debt was only leading to more debt.

The charity said it had seen a 67% increase in people seeking its help with BNPL debt in the last 12 months.

It is now calling on the Government to bring forward regulation of the BNPL sector.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “The number of people turning to BNPL, and falling into debt as a result, underlines the urgent need for regulation.

“With so many households already on the financial ropes, BNPL borrowing for extra Christmas costs risks delivering the knockout blow.

“This should set off alarm bells for the Government, whose dithering on regulation of the sector has gone on for too long. As the use of this form of credit soars, the impact of its lack of regulation becomes impossible to ignore.

“Consumers are being failed and as a result could see a 2024 plagued with unmanageable debt, poor credit, and bailiffs knocking at their door.

“The Government must act on its almost three-year-old pledge and bring the BNPL market into line urgently.”

Opinium surveyed 2,156 UK adults on the use of BNPL products and Christmas spending in the period November 1-3 and 2,132 UK adults who had purchased anything using a BNPL product in the last 12 months between November 6 and 15.

An HM Treasury spokesman said: “When used appropriately, buy-now-pay-later can be a useful, interest-free way for consumers to manage their finances.

“We must ensure that regulation of these products is proportionate to ensure borrowers are protected without unduly restricting access.

“We will publish a response to our recent consultation once it is finalised.”