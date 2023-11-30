US stock trading app Robinhood launching in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

US stock trading app Robinhood launching in the UK

By Press Association
A US trading app which helped spark a stock-buying frenzy during the pandemic is coming to the UK (Tim Goode/PA)
A US trading app which helped spark a stock-buying frenzy during the pandemic is coming to the UK.

Robinhood, which gained notoriety during the GameStop saga – when small-scale individual investors take on major professional investors, has embarked on its first overseas expansion.

The platform is rolling out its brokerage services in the UK, giving customers access to trading of more than 6,000 US-listed stocks such as Tesla and Amazon.

It does not charge commission to buy and sell stocks, and people can start building an investment portfolio with just one US dollar (79p).

Users of the app, which is regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), can also earn 5% interest on uninvested cash, which is converted from pounds to dollars.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch in the UK,” Jordan Sinclair, the president of Robinhood UK told the PA news agency.

He said the investment market is “still dominated by traditional brokers” who charge high fees to invest in the US and other overseas markets, and earn low returns on uninvested cash.

“People’s needs still aren’t being met in the UK… it feels like change is still needed,” he said.

Robinhood opened a waiting list on Thursday for UK residents, who will be notified when they can sign-up for early access. The platform is expected to be publicly available in 2024.

UK-based investors will only be able to access US equities, but Mr Sinclair hinted that the firm would be looking to expand its offering.

It comes as politicians and business leaders are exploring ways to boost interest in Britain’s stock markets and attract more companies to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Robinhood users will also be able to trade outside of market hours, with a 24-hour service in the app that Mr Sinclair described as a “game changer” for retail investors.

In early 2021, US video game retailer GameStop was at the centre of a phenomenon which saw individual investors buy large volumes of shares in a battle against professionals who were betting against its share price falling.

People swapped tips on forums and used apps like Robinhood to buy shares in the company, causing its share price to fluctuate.

In September, the FCA warned people about investment risks around the release of Dumb Money, a film profiling the events and featuring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

It formed part of the watchdog’s InvestSmart campaign, which encourages consumers to make better-informed investing decisions which suit their attitude to risk.

Mr Sinclair said Robinhood has “grown and matured” since the events, and that it targets people of all ages investing for the long-term.