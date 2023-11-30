Full list of 45 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches due to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Full list of 45 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches due to close

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland networks.
Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland networks.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland networks.

See below if your local bank is one of those impacted and what date they are set to close.

Halifax branches:

Lymington – High Street – March 11
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11
Barnet – High Street – March 12
Orpington – High Street – March 12
Dereham – Church Street – March 14
Stamford – High Street – March 14
Barry – Holton Road – March 18
Dartford – High Street – March 18
Penrith – Middlegate – March 19
Diss – Market Place – March 20
Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8
Whitehaven – King Street – April 9
Ilford – High Street – April 15
Morley – Windsor Court – April 16
Daventry – High Street – April 17
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18
Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23
New Milton – Station Road – April 23
Dagenham – Heathway – May 15
Hessle – The Square – August 15

Lloyds branches:

Orpington – High Street – March 13
Dartford – High Street – March 13
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19
Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20
Diss – Market Place – March 21
Lymington – High Street – March 26
Barnet – High Street – April 3
Whitehaven – King Street – April 3
Dereham – Church Street – April 4
Barry – Holton Road – April 4
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22
Daventry – High Street – April 30
Stamford – High Street – November 13
Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13
Penrith – Middlegate – November 14
Ilford – High Street – November 14
Morley – Windsor Court – November 14

Bank of Scotland branches:

Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21
Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29
Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8
Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15