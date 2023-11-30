Dr Martens warns over earnings after warm weather drags on sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Martens warns over earnings after warm weather drags on sales

By Press Association
Boot and shoe company Dr Martens has warned over earnings after weak US sales dragged on trading (Tim Ireland/PA)
Dr Martens has warned that earnings for the year are set to fall below expectations after it was knocked by weak US trading and warm weather.

On Thursday, the boot and shoe company revealed that sales slumped over the half-year to September as it continued to face pressure from waning demand, particularly in its US wholesale business where business customers have been cautious with orders.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said: “We are undoubtedly facing some more challenging headwinds in the US, but we are continuing to invest in the business, we continue to have faith in our iconic brand, and we continue to believe in the long-term growth potential of the business.”

A pair of Dr Martens boots
Dr Martens has been affected by weaker sales in the US (Dr Martens/PA)

He said the US business is facing an “increasingly difficult consumer environment” and is therefore looking to “refocus” its marketing efforts in the region and improve online trading.

It was also knocked by warm weather at the start of the autumn/winter season, although trading in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific has improved in recent weeks.

Dr Martens said it expects earnings to be “moderately below the bottom end of the range of consensus expectations”, while finance costs are also expected to affect profits.

It added that sales for the year are set fall by high single digits, compared with the previous year.

It came as the firm revealed that sales fell by 5% to £395.8 million in the six months to September 30, driven by the US sales slump.

Mr Wilson added: “We saw a mixed trading performance in the first half of the year.

“We made good progress with our strategic priorities, continuing to invest in the business and our people to drive sustainable long-term growth.

“During the period we focused on controlling the controllables: we delivered significant supply chain savings, successfully transformed our North America distribution network, opened 25 new stores, and launched a Dr Martens UK repair service.”