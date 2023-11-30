Nando’s to open more UK restaurants as sales rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nando’s to open more UK restaurants as sales rebound

By Press Association
A Nando’s restaurant in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
A Nando's restaurant in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Nando’s has said it will continue to expand with new UK restaurants despite the uncertain economic backdrop putting pressure on customer budgets.

The peri-peri chicken chain has said it plans to open 14 new sites in the UK this financial year.

It came as the restaurant chain’s business, excluding South Africa, revealed it returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic struck in its latest set of financial accounts.

Hospitality firms have faced a challenging period since the pandemic struck, with forced closures followed by sharp rises in energy, food and labour costs, while customer budgets have also tightened more recently.

Nando's Coleraine
Nando's said said it is opening 14 more UK restaurants this financial year (Nando's/PA)

Nando’s said in the accounts that cost inflation has remained “at elevated levels” into the current financial year.

The group said it has managed the impact of cost pressures but still expects these to “remain a significant drag” for the rest of 2023/24.

Rob Papps, group chief executive of Nando’s, said: “The macro-economic outlook for 2024 remains uncertain but we are continuing to invest for the future with further menu innovation, enhancements to our digital capabilities and new restaurant openings planned in all our markets, including 14 in the UK.”

It came as Nando’s Group Holdings swung to a £17 million operating profit for the year to February 26, compared with a £1.2 million operating loss a year earlier.

The company still however fell to a £86.2 million pre-tax loss for the latest year after exceptional items.

Nando’s revealed the sales jumped by almost a fifth to £1.27 billion for the year, up from £1.06 billion a year earlier.

Sales jumped beyond pre-pandemic levels as it was boosted by a strong recovery in UK consumer demand as well as further restaurant openings.

Mr Papps added: “The 2023 financial year saw Nando’s deliver a steady recovery to pre-pandemic sales and a return to operating profit driven by strong consumer demand for our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken supported by our brand and customer proposition.

“Despite the improved sales performance, cost pressures including higher energy, labour and food prices remained a challenge.”