UK house sales tumbled by a fifth in October, HMRC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK house sales tumbled by a fifth in October, HMRC says

By Press Association
The number of house sales in October was 21% lower than the same month last year, according to the HMRC (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The number of house sales in October was 21% lower than the same month last year, according to the HMRC (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The number of home sales in October was 21% lower than the same month last year, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Higher interest rates are continuing to hold back hopeful buyers, but there is hope on the horizon with mortgage rates inching lower, housing experts have said.

Across the UK, an estimated 82,910 house sales took place in October, which was also 3% lower than September.

In the financial year so far, April to October, an estimated 589,470 home sales have taken place.

It marks the lowest number of transactions at this point in the year since 2020, during the pandemic.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Transaction numbers have slipped again in the face of higher interest rates and the cost of living, as borrowers reassess what they can afford to pay.

“Encouragingly, the direction of travel for new mortgage rates is downwards, with fixed rates looking increasingly attractive.

“However, borrowers do have to accept that they will pay considerably more now than in the heady days of sub-1% mortgages.”

Bank of England policymakers decided earlier this month to hold UK interest rates at 5.25%.

Rates have gone up by five percentage points since the end of 2021, meaning borrowing costs are much higher than in recent years.

But the pause in rate hikes has led mortgage costs to ease slightly, with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage standing at 6.05% on Thursday, according to data from Moneyfacts.

Some property experts pointed out that the small month-on-month decline in property transactions indicates that buyers are proving to be resilient despite grappling with much higher borrowing costs.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agency Jackson-Stops, said: “It’s easy to suggest that a slowdown of any extent is bad news for the market, but the minimal month-on-month fall amidst a backdrop of stubborn inflation and high mortgage rates is a ringing endorsement for the resilience of the property market and buyer and lender confidence.

“Our national network of agents tells us that transaction numbers and buyer appetite is heavily driven by location and local supply, in which competition for well-connected, prime properties is continuing to hold house prices firm.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property portal OnTheMarket.com, said: “Despite challenging market conditions there hasn’t been a drastic fall-off in transactions, which are regarded as a more useful indicator of the health of the housing market than property prices.

“Numerous interest rate rises have inevitably impacted activity, heightening borrower concerns around affordability.

“However, the pause in increases, raising hopes that base rate may have peaked, is supporting buyer confidence.”