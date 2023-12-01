FTSE 100 starts December with a mining-fuelled spring in its step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 starts December with a mining-fuelled spring in its step

By Press Association
December brought green to the FTSE 100 on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
London’s top share index started December in a buoyant mood, as upgrades from UBS put a spring in the step of some of the index’s miners.

The FTSE 100 rose 75.6 points, or 1.01%, to end the day at 7529.35.

It came as Anglo American, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore all crowded towards the top of the index.

“European markets have got off to a solid start to the month with Anglo American and Antofagasta leading the FTSE 100 higher after being upgraded to buy by UBS who argued that 2024 was likely to be a better year for copper prices and as such these two miners should benefit the most from that from a valuation point of view,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“Today’s upgrade has also helped lift the rest of the sector as well, with Rio Tinto and Glencore also gaining.”

He added: “The resilience in the mining sector hasn’t been affected by poor manufacturing PMI numbers out of Europe, which pointed to weak demand, falling prices and the prospect of another quarter of negative growth for the bloc.

“On the downside, Tesco shares have slipped after being on the receiving end of a downgrade from JPMorgan with a price target of 230p, with Ocado and Sainsbury also sliding back.”

It came amid rises across Europe, and even US markets were trading slightly in the green.

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 1.12%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.48%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.42%, while the Dow Jones was 0.54% higher.

On currency markets, the pound had gained 0.4% against the dollar at 1.2678 and had dropped 0.6% against the euro at 1.1659.

There was little news on Friday from London-listed companies.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 169p to 2,311p, Antofagasta, up 87p to 1,495.5p, Rio Tinto, up 200p to 5,599p, Glencore, up 15.9p to 457.7p, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 188p to 6,304p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Tesco, down 6.2p to 279.6p, Pearson, down 17.6p to 919.6p, Ocado, down 5.8p to 594.2p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 6.2p to 712.2p, and Legal & General, down 1.8p to 227.5p.