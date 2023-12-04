EasyJet sets up special airport post boxes for letters to Santa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

EasyJet sets up special airport post boxes for letters to Santa

By Press Association
EasyJet is installing special post boxes at airports across the UK to fly children’s Christmas letters to Santa (TaylorHerringPR/PA)
EasyJet is installing special post boxes at airports across the UK to fly children’s Christmas letters to Santa (TaylorHerringPR/PA)

Airline easyJet is installing special post boxes at airports across the UK to fly children’s Christmas letters to Santa.

The service was launched as easyJet expects to fly around 200,000 families during the festive season.

From Monday, young travellers passing through London Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Manchester airports will have the opportunity to drop off their letters via easyJet’s orange post boxes.

The airline is also providing a special letter collection service for local schools near its UK airports.

EasyJet is also providing a special letter collection for local schools (TaylorHerringPR/PA)

Half of people going away this Christmas will be visiting friends and family, with one in five opting for a sunshine break, the airline’s research found.

EasyJet pilot Hannah Wells said: “We hope our Letters to Santa postal service will bring some extra magic to the thousands of families travelling with us around the holidays and to schools in our local airport communities.”

The post boxes will also be found at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Naples, and Milan airports throughout December.

EasyJet is set to operate its biggest ever schedule from the UK to Lapland this year, with services to Rovaniemi up to four times a week from Bristol, London Gatwick, Luton, Edinburgh, and Manchester, and to Kittila up to two times a week from London Gatwick and Manchester.