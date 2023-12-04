Shoppers being duped by fake sellers all year round, Nationwide warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoppers being duped by fake sellers all year round, Nationwide warns

By Press Association
Nearly half of all scams reported to Nationwide during the summer were purchase scams (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half of all scams reported to Nationwide during the summer involved shoppers being tricked into buying fake or non-existent products, the building society has said.

Far from being limited to the festive season and Black Friday sales, people are falling victim to fake sellers throughout the year, according to new data.

Between July and September, purchase scams made up 45% of all scams reported to the building society.

The scam happens when consumers are tricked into buying an item they think is from a legitimate seller, but it does not exist and never arrives.

It is a type of authorised push payment (APP) fraud, which happens whenever a person is manipulated into transferring money to fraudsters.

The average claim per purchase scam case was about £556 across the 13 months to October, Nationwide said.

The average amount jumps to £613 in October this year.

There were more than 1,000 cases recorded each month between June and August, with scams peaking during the summer.

Jim Winters, Nationwide’s director of economic crime, said: “Purchase scams are the most common type and anyone can fall for them.

“People may assume that the Black Friday and festive periods are when most purchase scams occur, but our data shows that this isn’t the case, they happen across the entire year.

“Criminals will work non-stop trying to target consumers making purchases, whether that’s holidays, concert or sporting tickets, birthday and Christmas presents.”

Mr Winters said he urges people to stay vigilant when shopping online, such as by researching websites before buying online or being wary of heavily discounted prices.

Nationwide customers can call or go into a branch to speak to staff if they are concerned about a purchase they are about to make from their current account.

Unless they are told not to make the payment, the customer will be fully reimbursed if it turns out to be a scam.

Consumers may not be reimbursed if a fraudulent payment was authorised without being checked beforehand.