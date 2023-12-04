Capita sells £60m stake in Government joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Capita sells £60m stake in Government joint venture

By Press Association
Capita has sold its 75% stake in its Fera Science joint venture with Defra (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Capita has agreed to sell its controlling stake in environmental research business Fera Science to UK private equity firm Bridgepoint.

The outsourcing giant said it has sold its 75% stake in Fera for an enterprise value of £60 million, valuing the business at £80 million.

Fera was set up in 2015 as a joint venture between Capita and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which holds the remaining 25% share.

The business specialises in environmental testing, research, and advisory and assurance services for both the public and private sectors.

Fera reported £45 million in revenues and a pre-tax profit of £3 million in 2022.

The sale comes amid a cost-cutting drive at Capita as it continues efforts to bolster its finances.

Last month, the firm, which also manages the licence fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the Army, said it could cut up to 900 jobs in a bid to save £60 million.

The company has also sold a number of other “non-core” parts of its business to help secure cash, with separate deals to sell resourcing, software and travel businesses all announced earlier this year.

Capita bosses said on Monday that they have now completed the programme of disposals.

Chief executive Jon Lewis said: “We are very pleased to have agreed the sale of our stake in Fera after a competitive auction process.

“Capita and Defra have partnered together to grow and professionalise Fera over the past eight years, creating significant value for us and the taxpayer.

“Fera is now a vibrant and profitable commercial business, successfully serving private sector and government customers in both the UK and overseas.”

Matt Legg, partner at Bridgepoint Development Capital, said: “Fera is recognised as the UK’s authority and a leading global expert in these areas, thanks to its differentiated scientific capabilities, well-invested facilities and deep expertise.

“We look forward to working with the management team to scale the business both domestically and internationally, including by investing in the business to maintain its cutting-edge scientific leadership and via M&A (mergers and acquisitions).”