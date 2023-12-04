Ryanair reveals 960 flights axed in November due to Gaza conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair reveals 960 flights axed in November due to Gaza conflict

By Press Association
Ryanair’s latest passenger statistics showed it operated over 66,400 flights in November (PA)
Low-cost airline Ryanair has said more than 960 flights were cancelled last month due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

It comes after the Irish carrier cancelled over 870 flights in October as a result of the conflict in Gaza.

Airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv and neighbouring Jordan after Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel on October 7 and due to the subsequent escalation of the war.

Rival easyJet said last week that conflict and the threat to stability across the Middle East has also affected demand for flights in destinations such as Egypt, while it saw bookings impacted across the board in October and November due to the war.

EasyJet has been affected the war in Gaza (David Parry/PA)

EasyJet warned that it does not expect to narrow losses in the first quarter of its new financial year as flights and wider demand are affected, but it said booking appetite had started to recover in recent weeks.

Ryanair’s latest passenger statistics showed it operated over 66,400 flights in November, with a 4% increase in people flown, at 11.7 million, despite the cancellations.

London-listed Hungarian airline Wizz Air said on Monday that it has decided to suspend operations in Israel until early January next year.

The budget airline said it “continues to monitor the situation on the ground closely, and stands ready to redeploy capacity should conditions stabilise”. ​

It carried 29.3% more passengers in November, at 4.8 million.

Wizz Air said it had also restarted inbound flights to Chisinau, Moldova, in Eastern Europe having suspended flights to the country in March due to tensions linked to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

It said the move follows a “comprehensive evaluation of safety factors”, adding that the group “intends to gradually reintroduce operations, including reopening its base in Chisinau, while ensuring safe and secure operations for its crew and passengers”.