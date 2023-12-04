Saudi wealth fund buys 49% stake in luxury hotel chain Rocco Forte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saudi wealth fund buys 49% stake in luxury hotel chain Rocco Forte

By Press Association
Sir Rocco Forte’s luxury hotels group, which owns hotels including Brown’s in London, has struck a deal to sell a 49% stake to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Rocco Forte’s luxury hotels group has agreed to sell a 49% stake to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in a deal thought to value the owner of the Balmoral and Brown’s hotels at around £1.2 billion.

Rocco Forte Hotels said Saudi’s 700 billion US dollar (£552 billion) Public Investment Fund (PIF) is snapping up the “significant” minority stake with aims also to invest in the group to help it expand further worldwide.

Founders Sir Rocco and his sister Olga Polizzi will keep a 51% stake in the firm and remain as executive chairman and deputy chair respectively, but Italian sovereign wealth fund CDP Equity will sell its entire 23% shareholding as part of the deal.

It is understood that four of Sir Rocco’s five sisters will also exit the firm.

The deal marks the latest swoop by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in UK assets and comes amid a spate of Middle East investments on these shores.

A planned Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Daily Telegraph is currently being investigated by regulator Ofcom.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer last week intervened in the proposed sale of the Telegraph and Spectator to RedBird IMI, the investment fund behind the purchase, on concerns over the potential impact on press freedom.

Saudi’s PIF also recently agreed to buy a 10% stake in Heathrow Airport.

The Rocco Forte stake purchase adds to its existing interests in luxury hospitality, having already bought minority stakes in hotel groups Aman Resorts and Habitas last year.

Sir Rocco said: “PIF is an excellent partner for us going forward.

“We have established an extremely good relationship during the course of our negotiations.

“They share the same vision for the brand and the future strategy of the group with the same ambition to take a long-term view.”

The PIF, which has invested in other transport sites, technology firms and sports teams such as Newcastle United FC, has more than 700 billion US dollars (£552 billion) in assets.

It is controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, whose government has been subject to accusations over human rights violations.

Turqi Al-Nowaiser, deputy governor and head of the international investments division at PIF, said: “Our investment in Rocco Forte Hotels reflects PIF’s confidence in both the commercial opportunity and strength of the international hospitality and tourism industries that have shown remarkable resilience in recent years.”

Rocco Forte hotels, which was founded in 1996, has 14 hotels and resorts, as well as 20 private villas across Italy, the UK, Germany, Belgium and Russia.

It plans to open three hotels in 2024 and 2025.