Renters and disabled adults more likely to face cost-of-living squeeze – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Renters and disabled adults more likely to face cost-of-living squeeze – ONS

By Press Association
Around half of renters and disabled adults in the UK do not feel able to save any money in the year ahead, according to ONS analysis (PA)
Around half of renters and disabled adults in the UK do not feel able to save any money in the year ahead, according to ONS analysis (PA)

Around half of renters and disabled adults in the UK do not feel able to save any money in the year ahead, according to stark new analysis.

Disabled adults who are renters, single-parent households, and black and Asian households are among the groups of people more likely to run into financial difficulty, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found in analysis of its surveys.

About 54% of renters do not think they will be able to save any money in the next 12 months amid the tougher economic climate, with prices continuing to climb.

It is higher than the 36% of mortgage holders who said so, and 39% across the general population.

The figure leaps to 63% among disabled adults who are renting, according to the ONS’s analysis of surveys conducted between July and October.

It comes as private rental prices paid by tenants have risen by more than 6% in the year to October, the biggest jump since the ONS started tracking prices in 2016.

Renters were significantly more likely than mortgage holders to report experiencing an increase in their payments, despite mortgage costs soaring over the past two years.

But many homeowners have so far been insulated from interest rates rising because they agreed to borrow money at a fixed rate, meaning they have not experienced a big increase in their monthly payments, the ONS said.

Meanwhile, about 5% of adults reported that, in the past two weeks, they or their household had run out of food and could not afford to buy more.

Across different demographic groups, more than a 10th of renters said so, and double the proportion of black, African, Caribbean and black British adults said so compared with white adults.

The figure soars to more than a quarter of single-parent households who admitted to running out of food.

Asian or Asian British adults were also more likely to report difficulty affording their rent or mortgage payments, with more than half saying so compared with less than two fifths of white adults.

Elsewhere in its analysis, the ONS found that two thirds of disabled adults who are renting said they would not be able to afford an unexpected expense of £850.

It is more than double the 29% of adults across the UK who said so.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

It also jumps to about 71% of parents who are renting, with a child living at home.

The findings come as inflation in the UK has begun to drop sharply, with energy and food inflation coming down.

Nevertheless, food and non-alcoholic drink prices were still more than a 10th higher in October than the year before, according to official figures.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks are now the largest contributor to lower-income households facing higher levels of inflation, the ONS revealed.