FSA warns consumers to avoid fake ‘Prime’ and ‘Wonka’ branded chocolate bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FSA warns consumers to avoid fake ‘Prime’ and ‘Wonka’ branded chocolate bars

By Press Association
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged consumers to avoid fake Prime and Wonka chocolate bars, warning they could be unsafe to eat (FSA/PA)
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged consumers to avoid fake Prime and Wonka chocolate bars, warning they could be unsafe to eat (FSA/PA)

The food safety watchdog has warned consumers not to buy or eat fake and potentially unsafe Prime or Wonka chocolate bars.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it had received reports of fake branded chocolate on sale and was working with Trading Standards to protect consumers.

Prime, the popular drinks brand, has told the FSA that it does not manufacture any Prime-branded food products, meaning the chocolate bars are fake and could be unsafe.

Fake 'Wonka' chocolate bars. (FSA/PA)
The FSA has warned that Wonka chocolate bars sold in stores, online or on market stalls ‘will not be the real thing’ (FSA/PA)

The FSA also said any Wonka bars sold in a shop, online or on a market stall “will not be the real thing”, warning that the ingredients list might not be correct and allergen labels may not have been applied correctly.

Fake Wonka Bars were removed from sale last year after having been found to contain allergens that were not listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

The warning follows quantities of hallucinogenic drugs found in “a small number” of chocolate bars sold at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire late last month.

Nottinghamshire Police received reports of people falling ill after consuming chocolate both labelled as Cali-Gold and unbranded, and later said Psilocin – found in magic mushrooms – and THC – a substance found in cannabis – were discovered in some of the bars.

The FSA said the Prime or Wonka bars could also be unsafe to eat as there was a possibility that they were being made or repackaged by unregistered businesses or by criminals who would not be following hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “With Christmas coming up, don’t waste your money on fake branded chocolate for your children, friends or family – you won’t be getting what you think you are paying for and you don’t know what is in them.

“There could be a food safety risk, especially for those with food intolerances or allergies.

“We know there is a problem with potentially unsafe fake chocolate bars such as Wonka and Prime bars and we’re working with Trading Standards to protect consumers.

“Please do not buy or eat these bars and if you think you’ve bought a fake chocolate bar, or if you see something that does not seem right when you are shopping, report it to your Local Authority.”