Miners lead fall on London’s FTSE 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Miners lead fall on London’s FTSE 100

By Press Association
Shares in London’s mining giants helped push down the FTSE 100 on Monday as investors cashed in on a recent jump in share prices (PA)
Shares in London’s mining giants helped push down the FTSE 100 on Monday as investors cashed in on a recent jump in share prices (PA)

Shares in London’s mining giants helped push down the FTSE 100 on Monday as investors cashed in on a recent jump in share prices.

By the end of the day of trading, Anglo American, Glencore, Rio Tinto and others were gathered towards the bottom of the index.

“European markets have got the new week off to a slow and mixed start with a weak commodities sector weighing on the FTSE 100, with weakness in basic resources and energy acting as the main drag,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“We appear to be seeing some profit taking in miners after the broker upgrade-inspired gains of Friday which saw Anglo American and Antofagasta pop higher.

“BP and Shell are also acting as a drag on the back of further weakness in oil and gas prices.”

The FTSE 100 fell 16.39 points, or 0.22%, to end the day at 7512.96.

William Hill
In company news, shares in 888, which owns William Hill, soared after a report in the Sunday Times that the company rejected a £700 million bid this summer (Alamy/PA)

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.04%, while the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 0.18%.

In New York a little while after markets closed in Europe, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.75%, while the Dow Jones was 0.39% lower.

On currency markets, the pound dropped 0.7% against the dollar to 1.2622. Against the euro it fell 0.1% to 1.1662.

In company news, shares in 888, which owns William Hill, soared after a report in the Sunday Times that the company rejected a £700 million bid this summer.

The company’s shares closed up 17.3%, ending the day at 82.8p per share, still well short of the 156p that Playtech was reported to have bid in the summer.

Elsewhere, shares in Capita rose 2.9% after the business said it would sell its three-quarters stake in a joint venture with the Government to a private equity company.

Capita said it would get £60 million for its stake in Fera Science, which it co-owns with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). The business specialises in environmental testing.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 8.7p to 285.4p, JD Sports, up 4.55p to 164.9p, BT, up 2.45p to 126.1p, WPP, up 12.2p to 723p, and B&M European, up 9.2p to 598.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, down 86.5p to 2224.5p, Glencore, down 14.05p to 443.65p, Rio Tinto, down 151p to 5,448p, Antofagasta, down 39.5p to 1,456p, and Burberry, down 30p to 1,468.5p.