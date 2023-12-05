Marston’s cheers ‘promising’ Christmas bookings but drops to loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marston’s cheers ‘promising’ Christmas bookings but drops to loss

By Press Association
Marston’s has cheered another rise in sales (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s has reported “promising” Christmas bookings after a jump in sales, but also slumped to a loss for the past year.

The company, which owns 1,414 pubs across the UK, told shareholders on Tuesday morning that bookings for the key Christmas period have been “tracking ahead of last year”.

William Rucker, chairman of the Wolverhampton-based firm, said consumer demand has remained “resilient” despite the challenging economic backdrop.

Marston’s said positive trading momentum has continued in recent months, with like-for-like sales up 7.4% since September 30.

It came as the group recorded a 9.1% rise in revenues to £872.3 million over the year to September 30.

However, the company fell to a £20.7 million pre-tax loss for the year after it was impacted by interest rate swap movements and charges linked to weaker property valuations, compared with a £163.4 million profit a year earlier.

Justin Platt
Justin Platt will take over as Marston’s chief executive officer in January (Marston’s/PA)

The update comes just weeks after Marston’s announced the immediate departure of its previous chief executive Andrew Andrea.

Mr Andrea, who led the business for two years, will be replaced by Justin Platt from Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainment in January.

Mr Platt will be charged with improving costs and reducing borrowing at the business in order to bring it back to sustainable profit.

In October, the firm said it planned to cut a number of head office jobs in order to help save £5 million amid pressure from rising costs.

On Tuesday, the group said it was looking to save a further £3 million due to reductions in its energy costs and pub labour costs in the current financial year.

It is also seeking to reduce its borrowing levels in the longer term and said it will sell around £50 million worth of “non-core” pub assets to help achieve this.

Mr Rucker said: “The consumer has remained resilient despite the macro backdrop and Marston’s continues to trade well, achieving market outperformance.

“We anticipate an improving outlook in which cost headwinds are largely abating and like-for-like sales are up over 7% since the year end.

“This, together with the actions we have taken this year to drive further efficiencies, leave us confident that Marston’s remains well-placed to continue to outperform and to grow revenue, margin and profitability.”