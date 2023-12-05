City watchdog clamps down on ‘poor quality’ credit ratings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

City watchdog clamps down on ‘poor quality’ credit ratings

By Press Association
The City regulator has moved to clamp down on credit rating agencies sharing patchy information with lenders (Alamy/PA)
The City regulator has moved to clamp down on credit rating agencies sharing patchy information with lenders, which it said can lead to people being “cut out” of the credit market or taking on debts they cannot afford.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said changes were needed to make sure people’s credit files better reflect their finances.

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are the three largest credit reference agencies in the UK, accounting for almost all of the credit information sector.

People’s bank accounts and regular payments, including missed payments, contribute towards their credit report, which can be shared with lenders when deciding whether to approve or refuse an application for credit.

But the FCA found in its analysis that some people’s credit files were not adequately reflecting their financial situation, which could result in the wrong lending decisions being made.

For example, agencies did not have consistent information showing the number of defaults recorded on individuals’ accounts, and there were significant differences in data between the agencies.

“Poor quality credit information can result in people being cut out of the credit market or taking on more debt than they can afford,” Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said.

The watchdog said its new proposals will require lenders to share credit information with agencies.

It will also introduce a common data reporting format to improve consistency and promote competition between credit rating firms.

FCA sign
The FCA said poor quality credit information can result in people being ‘cut out’ of the credit market (Alamy/PA)

“Better quality credit information could, therefore, help to ensure that consumers are more likely to have access to credit they can pay back or are more likely to be denied credit they cannot afford,” the FCA said in its report.

It also found there is a lack of awareness among consumers about how their spending behaviour can affect their credit score, or how to access and dispute their credit information.

Mr Mills said the proposed changes will allow people to “more easily challenge decisions when mistakes are made”.

“These improvements will help deliver more effective lending decisions, particularly for consumers with limited or poor credit records, and support sustainable economic growth”, he added.